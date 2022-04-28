Titans trade A.J. Brown to the Eagles

It has happened — the Titans have dealt star receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th pick and the 101st pick.

Blockbuster trade: Titans are planning to trade WR A.J. Brown to the Eagles, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2022

Brown is due a huge payday thanks to the exploding wide receiver market, and it was in question whether or not the Titans would pay up. The Eagles now will, and in fact already have. According to Ian Rapoport, Brown already has a new four-year deal for 100 million.

Source: New #Eagles WR AJ Brown gets a 4 Yr ext for $100M

57M Guaranteed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

The Titans will replace him with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, who they took with the 18th pick.

Let’s be real here — this is awful value for one of the NFL’s best receivers at age 24. Brown had some injury issues, but when he’s healthy, he’s one of the best in the league. To only get 18 and 101 for him in what’s viewed as a weak draft class is pretty rough.

Burks is a favorite among Titans fans, but it’s unrealistic to expect him to come in and legitimately replace Brown. Tennessee’s passing attack needed help tonight, and it ended up taking a huge hit instead.

The Titans will pick again at 26, likely looking for offensive line help.

