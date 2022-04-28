NFL Draft 2022: start time, schedule, online streaming, picks, order and more

It’s NFL Draft day, baby! Tonight kicks off one of the most exciting events of every NFL year. This year it is live from Las Vegas. That should be a good time for all. Vegas was supposed to have the draft in 2020, but it was held virtually due to COVID. They were going to take the guys that were in attendance to the stage via boat when they were selected. I haven’t seen yet if that is still the plan.
The Tennessee Titans come into the draft with seven picks. I would bet that they don’t end up picking seven times in this draft. We know that Jon Robinson loves to move around in the draft. His M.O. has typically been to move up in the first round when he does trade. Will we see that again tonight? We will find out in a few short hours.
The biggest thing I will be keeping an eye on in the first round tonight is when the receivers go off the board. The Titans really need another playmaker in the passing game. Will one of those blue chip guys fall to them? Again, just a few short hours until we get the answer to that question and so many more questions we have asked ourselves over the last few months.
The odds are pretty good they go with an offensive lineman in the first round. That isn't fun and sucks considering how much they have spent on offensive line in the last two drafts, but it is one of the biggest needs they have.
We’ll have you covered the entire weekend here at Music City Miracles.
Start times
- Round 1: Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m. Central Time
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29, 6 p.m. Central Time
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m. Central Time
How to watch
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Television coverage: NFL Network, ESPN/ESPN2, ABC
Internet stream: FuboTV
Total picks: 263 total selections
Selection time limits
- Day 1: Round 1 (10 minutes per pick)
- Day 2: Round 2 (seven minutes per pick) • Round 3 (five minutes per pick)
- Day 3: Rounds 4-6 (five minutes per pick) • Round 7 (four minutes per pick)
- (Compensatory picks = four minutes)
First-round order
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
- New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
- Washington Commanders
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
- New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
- New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
