NFL Draft 2022: start time, schedule, online streaming, picks, order and more

It’s NFL Draft day, baby! Tonight kicks off one of the most exciting events of every NFL year. This year it is live from Las Vegas. That should be a good time for all. Vegas was supposed to have the draft in 2020, but it was held virtually due to COVID. They were going to take the guys that were in attendance to the stage via boat when they were selected. I haven’t seen yet if that is still the plan.

The Tennessee Titans come into the draft with seven picks. I would bet that they don’t end up picking seven times in this draft. We know that Jon Robinson loves to move around in the draft. His M.O. has typically been to move up in the first round when he does trade. Will we see that again tonight? We will find out in a few short hours.

The biggest thing I will be keeping an eye on in the first round tonight is when the receivers go off the board. The Titans really need another playmaker in the passing game. Will one of those blue chip guys fall to them? Again, just a few short hours until we get the answer to that question and so many more questions we have asked ourselves over the last few months.

The odds are pretty good they go with an offensive lineman in the first round. That isn’t fun and sucks considering how much they have spent on offensive line in the last two drafts, but it is one of the biggest needs they have. Be sure to check out all the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll have you covered the entire weekend here at Music City Miracles.

Start times

Round 1: Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m. Central Time

Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m. Central Time Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29, 6 p.m. Central Time

Friday, April 29, 6 p.m. Central Time Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m. Central Time

How to watch

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Television coverage: NFL Network, ESPN/ESPN2, ABC

Internet stream: FuboTV

Total picks: 263 total selections

Selection time limits

Day 1: Round 1 (10 minutes per pick)

Round 1 (10 minutes per pick) Day 2: Round 2 (seven minutes per pick) • Round 3 (five minutes per pick)

Round 2 (seven minutes per pick) • Round 3 (five minutes per pick) Day 3: Rounds 4-6 (five minutes per pick) • Round 7 (four minutes per pick)

Rounds 4-6 (five minutes per pick) • Round 7 (four minutes per pick) (Compensatory picks = four minutes)

