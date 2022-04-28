2022 NFL Draft Results: Titans take Treylon Burks after dealing A.J. Brown

The Tennessee Titans have selected receiver Treylon Burks out of Arkansas with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They acquired the 18th pick after dealing star receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. They also added the 101st overall pick in the deal.

Brown was due a massive payday from the Titans, and it’s now clear that wasn’t in the cards in Nashville. Jon Robinson instead will turn to Burks, who was one of the favorites among Titans fans.

Burks caught 66 passes 1,104 yards and 11 scores last season for Arkansas, building on an 820 yard season in 2020. Burks stands in at 6-2, 225 pounds, giving the Titans the size and physicality that they gave up by trading Brown.

However, Burks largely disappointed at the NFL Combine, running a 4.55 40 and scoring in the lower percentile in the 3-cone and vertical jump.

Robinson is likely looking at offensive line next, barring another trade.

Remaining picks for the Titans

Round 1, Pick No. 26

Round 3, Pick No. 90

Round 3, Pick No. 101

Round 4, Pick No. 131

Round 4, Pick No. 143

Round 5, Pick No. 169

Round 6, Pick No. 204

Round 6, Pick No. 219