Kiper, McShay final mock draft

Welcome to draft day. Both Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay delivered their final mock drafts this morning, as per tradition. It’s one final look at the first round projection, which will kick off tonight at 7 CT live on ESPN and NFL Network.

The Titans have two clear needs — offensive line and wide receiver. That’s exactly where the two ESPN analysts went in their final mocks, each taking different positions.

Kiper: WR Jahan Dotson

As I said in my two-round mock, the Titans need to get faster at receiver. Dotson is sure-handed and will make plays after the catch. And he could be moved all around the formation.

McShay: OG Zion Johnson

Center Ben Jones re-signed with Tennessee, but there is still room for improvement at guard, and Johnson is a smooth-moving pass-blocker with versatility. He didn’t allow a single sack or pressure in 2021. And as far as wide receiver goes, six are off the board, so Tennessee will probably look to Day 2 there.

Dotson went 23rd in McShay’s mock, while Treylon Burks went 22nd, so Johnson makes a lot of sense assuming Jon Robinson can’t trade out. Johnson went 23rd in Kiper’s mock, and Kenyon Green went at pick 22. Tyler Smith went 24th, basically forcing the Titans to take choose Dotson or their preferred receiver.

It’s a simple game of taking what the draft gives you, assuming there’s no maneuvering, which Robinson isn’t afraid to do either. We know the Titans are missing a second round pick thanks to the Julio Jones trade, and Robinson certainly could try to add some picks with a trade out. The question is, will he have a dance partner?

Assuming he does stick and pick, OL or WR are the runaway favorites.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, offensive line leads the odds at +185 with receiver coming in next at +300. Defensive line/EDGE is next at +400 and quarterback follows at +500.