Titans pick up Jeffery Simmons 5th-year option

The Tennessee Titans announced this afternoon that they have picked up Jeffery Simmons's 5th-year option. This was the biggest non-surprise in a long time. That means that he would cost the Titans $10.753 million in 2023 if he plays on that option. My guess is that he will get a mega-deal sometime next summer.

The 2019 draft is saving the Titans right now. They got Simmons, A.J. Brown, Nate Davis, Amani Hooker and David Long in that draft. Those are five guys that will be key contributors to the Titans in 2022. I don’t even want to think about where the Titans would be without this draft.

Now we wait on news on a deal for A.J. Brown. There hasn’t really been anything new on that front. My prediction is still that he gets a mega-deal of his own right around the time the Titans open training camp in July.