Derrick Henry joins Nashville SC ownership group

This is really cool to see. Derrick Henry has joined the ownership group of Nashville SC:

Nashville's club ⚽️

Tennessee's King @KingHenry_2 has joined the Nashville SC ownership group pic.twitter.com/fkuNHFaUDs — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) April 26, 2022

I love seeing the professional sports teams in this city align like this. There has always been this silly rivalry in the fanbases of the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators. Hopefully with the addition of King Henry to the Nashville SC ownership group we won’t see the same thing happen.

Henry had this to say about joining the ownership group (from the Nashville SC press release):

“As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true,” said Henry. “My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it’s truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss.”

How awesome is Derrick Henry? I love that he wants to invest in “the city of Nashville.”