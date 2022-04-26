Titans could target these 3 Mid-Round Offensive Linemen in 2022 NFL Draft

Our 2022 NFL Draft coverage continues at Music City Miracles. The Tennessee Titans own the 26th overall selection in Thursday’s first round. Some analysts are forecasting a wide receiver or quarterback with that selection. It’s easy to understand why on the surface. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is entering a crucial season following Tennessee’s premature postseason exit. The Titans could move on from Tannehill’s contract next offseason, which leads to the popular line of thinking that general manager Jon Robinson could select his quarterback of the future in this draft. A wide receiver is also possible after the Titans lacked depth at the pass-catching position last season. Surrounding Tannehill with more weapons has been a constant theme for Robinson this offseason, and it’s expected to continue in some capacity this weekend. Realistically, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks, Jahan Dotson, Skyy Moore, George Pickens, or Jameson Williams could be Tennessee’s first-round selection.

If Tennessee decides to go in one of those directions, they’ll almost certainly draft an offensive linemen in the middle rounds. Tennessee has to answer some immediate questions at the left guard and right tackle positions specifically. We’ve identified three mid-round offensive linemen (Rounds 2-5) the Titans could be targeting.

Cole Strange, LG/C, Chattanooga

A local small-schooler from Chattanooga, Cole Strange has aced the pre-draft process. Strange took his ascending talents to the Senior Bowl and never looked out of place among opposing defenders from big-time programs. Strange enters the NFL draft with 41 career starts under his belt, the majority of which occurred at left guard. Strange was asked to play some center in Mobile, where he looked like a natural. An excellent, strong athlete that ran the 40-yard dash in 5.03 seconds and totaled 31 reps on the bench press (at 225 pounds), Strange is an excellent fit for Tennessee’s outside zone running scheme.

Here's a highlight of my film room with Cole Strange where we break down an epic 2-for-1 finish in the end zone that included a ref pancake and 'slime ball' reference. We had fun during this 45 minute talk pic.twitter.com/NROU6fm1gQ — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 19, 2022

Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

Nebraska’s Cam Jurgens is another highly athletic interior offensive line prospect that fits Tennessee’s desired profile. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Jurgens ran the 40-yard dash in an astounding 4.92 seconds. He’s an easy mover that could be viewed as a long-term replacement for the aging Ben Jones. Jurgens’ easy movement skills will be desired in the middle rounds by zone blocking teams. Tennessee makes a lot of sense.

Cam Jurgens controlling the NT and then throwing him down. Good player pic.twitter.com/VfM6sGVLrT — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 19, 2022

Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Abraham Lucas is another high-level athlete that fits Tennessee’s preferred athletic profile. The 6-foot-6, 315 pound Lucas ran the 40-yard dash in a staggering 4.92 seconds. On film, Lucas is a highly-skilled pass protector that could develop into a starter at left or right tackle. Lucas’ desired length (nearly 34 inch arms) allows him to play with terrific range. Opposing pass rushers find difficulty getting around Lucas on a snap-by-snap basis.

Highest pass-blocking grades among Pac-12 Tackles since 2020:



Abraham Lucas - 89.8

Kellen Diesch - 88.8 pic.twitter.com/8zTbRjNXU1 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 17, 2022

Stay tuned to MCM.