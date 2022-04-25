Music City Miracles selects Treylon Burks at No. 26

The Tennessee Titans need to add playmakers on offense. They have a team that is ready to win now. Their best chance to win now is to be great around Ryan Tannehill. Their top two receivers, A.J. Brown and Robert Woods are really good players, but they are desperately thin behind those guys at receiver.

Ideally, they would add a guy with elite speed, but those guys were off the board here. The next best thing is to add a receiver who has really good hands and has shown the ability to make huge plays. That guy is Treylon Burks. Last season at Arkansas he had 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. For those of you who don’t like to do math, that is 16.7 yards per catch.

The Titans feature a heavy play-action scheme. The receivers they already have, Brown and Woods, are really good at running quick-hitters and then making plays with the ball in their hands. Burks will be able to do the same thing for this team.

With Woods coming off an ACL injury, Burks will be expected to step in and play a big role from Week 1. He will be up to the task.