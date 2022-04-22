Titans general manager Jon Robinson “doesn’t foresee” team trading A.J. Brown

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel held a pre-draft presser on Thursday afternoon. There were several worthy topics of discussion and interesting tidbits. Robinson spoke at length regarding the swiftly approaching 2022 NFL Draft, but in typical fashion, revealed very little regarding which direction the team could take the No. 26 overall selection in.

As expected, the topic of A.J. Brown came up rather quickly. Brown was a no-show at Phase 1 of Tennessee’s voluntary offseason workout program earlier this week. Brown and his agent are searching for a new contract. Brown is set to enter the fourth and final year of his four-year rookie contract. He’s set to earn less than $4 million in 2022, which is obviously significantly less than what he’s worth. Reporters asked Robinson whether or not he’s willing to trade A.J. Brown. Tennessee’s chief decision maker swiftly replied with a “I do not foresee that happening.”

@Titans GM Jon Robinson on the possibility of A.J. Brown being traded: "I do not foresee that happening."

Robinson did briefly speak on contract negotiations with Brown’s camp, confirming they were ongoing. “We’ve had some discussions with A.J. Brown’s reps, and I talked to him when he was here a few weeks ago,” Robinson said.

There have also been some unconfirmed allegations that Brown told fellow receiver Deebo Samuel (who is also looking for a new contract) that Tennessee’s offer wouldn’t go above $20 million annually. The report apparently stems from a brief video Samuel conducted via a personal social media account. That video has been recorded and can be watched here.

In other news, Robinson also spoke about sophomore offensive linemen Dillon Radunz. Robinson frustratingly refused to confirm whether or not Radunz is viewed as a tackle or guard going forward, but said they like his versatility. It’s possible Robinson doesn’t want to tip his hand ahead of the draft.

Both Robinson and Vrabel also spoke about sophomore cornerback Caleb Farley, who is expected to take on a larger role in 2022 following the offseason release of Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins. Vrabel’s comments regarding Farley qualified as especially intriguing. The head coach said Farley was “light years ahead” of where he was last year.

@Titans GM Jon Robinson on @IamCalebFarley: He's working hard, and he has gained some size. He's continuing to learn and work.



HC Mike Vrabel: He had a good first week of the offseason program. He's "light years ahead" of where he was last year

