Bills sign former Titans OT David Quessenberry

According to multiple reports, the Buffalo Bills have signed former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle David Quessenberry to a one-year contract. The Bills confirmed the deal via their official website and social media pages.

Quessenberry marks the second former Titans offensive linemen to sign with the Bills this offseason, joining Rodger Saffold in Buffalo. Quesenberry is a versatile, swing offensive linemen that can play both left tackle and right tackle.

Quessenberry was always expected to depart the Titans in free agency. It just simply didn’t work out this past season. He was a disappointment for the Titans in 2021. Quessenberry stepped into a larger role at right tackle following the Isaiah Wilson debacle, and the previous departure of Dennis Kelly. Quessenberry wasn’t particularly expected to win the starting right tackle job in 2021, but that’s how things played out. Free-agent signing Kendall Lamm was dealing with an injury throughout training camp and pre-season that limited his ability to make a quick impression on his new coaching staff (Lamm has now been released). Second-round draft pick Dillon Radunz also failed to throw his name into the hat due to a slower acclimation period than expected from college to the pro’s. The Titans wound up leaning on the safe, reliable and comfortable Quessenberry, who had already spent several years in the existing system, and had previous history with Mike Vrabel in Houston.

Quessenberry was healthy throughout the season, which is more than most Titans players can say. He played a healthy 1,184 total snaps on offense, but unfortunately gave up a league-leading 11 sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Pass protection was an issue all season long for the Titans, and it’s a key area of focus going forward.

The Titans will continue to revamp and retool their offensive line as we head towards the 2022 NFL Draft. Radunz is expected to play a larger role in 2022, perhaps at right tackle. General Manager Jon Robinson also signed unrestricted free agent JaMarco Jones, who may factor in at left guard. Aaron Brewer is another candidate to earn more playing time. We also expect the Titans to draft at least one or two offensive linemen, and one of those picks could be of the first-round variety.

