Why it doesn’t matter that A.J. Brown isn’t at Titans VOLUNTARY phase one stuff

There was much made yesterday about A.J. Brown not being in attendance for phase one of the Tennessee Titans offseason program. Keep in mind that phase one of the offseason program has zero on the field work. It is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab work. A.J. isn’t coming off of an injury and there is no reason to think that he isn’t keeping himself in great shape.

Apparently, some idiots on Twitter were going after him for not being in attendance yesterday:

I’m a diva and a bad teammate all of sudden, lol ok. Do what you have to do then and so will I — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 18, 2022

I seriously doubt anyone inside the building was saying anything like that to him. That means it came from “fans” online who really don’t understand how the business of football works.

There is zero doubt in my mind that this thing extends into training camp. I would be surprised if the Titans don’t give him a new deal before camp starts, but even if they don’t, my money would be on Brown showing up when things actually matter.

Now Ryan Tannehill not being there yesterday is another story....