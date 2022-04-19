Kiper, McShay 3-round Mock Draft: Titans fill top two needs

We’re now just a handful of days away from the 2022 NFL Draft, and Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay are back today with another mock draft for us. It’s a three rounder, and the two ESPN analysts alternated picks to give a projection of day one and day two.

The Titans have two picks in the first three rounds after trading for Julio Jones last season. Two clear needs are left for Jon Robinson, and that’s exactly what was filled in this mock.

26: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

This is a pick for a clear need position. Johnson dominated at left guard for Boston College last season, but he could move to center if needed. The Titans have to get road graders to pave the way for Derrick Henry. (Kiper)

Rodger Saffold was a cap casualty this offseason and the right tackle spot remains murky. Going guard or tackle here makes a ton of sense in this scenario as a massive run on receivers narrowed the options.

90: Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee

Tennessee doesn’t have its second-round pick because of last year’s Julio Jones trade, so it could use this pick to add a playmaker for Ryan Tannehill. Jones, who will be 25 years old when the 2022 season begins, is lightning quick (4.31 40 at the combine) and will help in the return game. (Kiper)

Offensive line help at 26 means a receiver almost has to come next. With Robinson’s history, we know he’s not locked in to picking 90th here. If they seen someone they want, they’ll go get him.

For now, he stays in the state and grabs Velus Jones Jr., who can do a little bit of everything. Jones was a kick returner at Tennessee, and a guy that made plays in space offensively. He’s got legitimate 4.3 speed, enough to bring a vertical presence to a Titans’ offense that could use some.

If the Titans can walk away with a starter up front and a receiver that they can immediately work in, I won’t have any complaints. Which receiver that ends up being — and where they grab him — is up for debate, however.