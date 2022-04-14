Odds for Titans first-round draft pick released

The 2022 NFL Draft is swiftly approaching. The Tennessee Titans own the 26th overall selection in the first round. General manager Jon Robinson could realistically take the pick in multiple directions. An aging offensive line that could use retooling at both the offensive tackle and guard positions, partially depending on where Dillon Radunz plays going forward. Former starting left guard Rodger Saffold was released earlier this offseason.

Robinson has also discussed surrounding starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill with more weapons. The Titans found out they didn’t have enough depth to sustain injuries at wide receiver last season, and swapping out Julio Jones for Robert Woods has done little to address that. The Titans should draft a receiver fairly early. The tight end position could also use some TLC, although it would qualify as a surprise in the first round.

And finally, the quarterback position itself. The Titans have been tied to just about every first-round quarterback prospect throughout the pre-draft process. They brought Liberty’s Malik Willis in for a Top 30 visit, and attended the Pro Day’s of Sam Howell, Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder, to name a few.

With all of these possibilities, we thought it would be worth looking at any released odds regarding Tennessee’s first round pick. It appears Barstool Sportsbook have released some. They list the likelihoods as follows:

Offensive Lineman +200

Wide Receiver +210

Defensive Lineman +300

Defensive Back +550

Linebacker +600

Quarterback +1500

Tight End +4000

Running Back +10,000

There are so surprises at the top. Offensive line and wide receiver predictably lead the way, but some surprises reveal themselves the further down the list you get. Firstly, it absolutely qualifies as a shock to witness defensive linemen listed as third likeliest. With Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart and Naquan Jones in the fold, it would be shocking if the Titans drafted a defensive linemen with their first-round pick. This position grouping may include EDGE defenders. The Titans brought Jermaine Johnson in for a Top 30 visit, but it would be equally as surprising if Robinson drafted an EDGE rusher so highly after re-signing Harold Landry to a long-term lucrative contract earlier this offseason.

Last but not least, quarterback appears WAY down the list given their connections and interest shown to this year’s quarterback class. I’ll admit I don’t expect the Titans to draft the signal-caller of the future with the 26th overall selection, but it seems significantly more likely than a linebacker, defensive back or defensive lineman.

What are your thoughts?