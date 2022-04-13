Mel Kiper 2021 NFL mock draft

Mel Kiper released a new 2021 NFL mock draft this morning. He has the Tennessee Titans taking Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State with the 26th overall pick. All of the other receivers that are considered first-round picks were off the board for Kiper in this mock.

Dotson put up some really good numbers in 2020 in an offense that wasn’t very good. He had 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. As Kiper mentioned, Dotson ran a 4.43 at the combine. That would help with the Titans' need for speed at the position.

This was a two-round mock for Kiper, but this was the only pick for the Titans as they don’t have a 2nd round pick due to the Julio Jones trade last offseason.

Here were Kiper’s comments about the pick: