Falcons sign former Titans TE Anthony Firkser

According to multiple reports, the Atlanta Falcons have officially signed Tennessee Titans free agent tight end Anthony Firkser to a one-year contract. The Falcons confirmed the deal via their official website and social media pages.

We have signed TE Anthony Firkser. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 12, 2022

Firkser marks the third former Titan to sign with the Falcons this offseason, following quarterback Marcus Mariota and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans. It’s hardly a surprise, seeing that Atlanta’s coaching staff is made up of several former Titans, including head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Smith spent Firkser’s first season in Tennessee (2018) as his tight ends position coach. Smith then spent the next two campaigns (2019-20) as his offensive coordinator. They now reunite in Atlanta, where Firkser will play second fiddle to superstar-in-the-making tight end Kyle Pitts.

Firkser was always expected to depart the Titans in free agency. It just simply didn’t work out this past season. He was a disappointment for the Titans in 2021. He was expected to step into a larger role following Jonnu Smith’s departure in free agency, but it never went according to plan. Firkser appeared to be the most talented tight end on the roster, and should have led the team in snaps. Firkser’s inconsistencies as a blocker (in a run-heavy offense) and struggling performances as a pass-catcher led to some less-than-ideal outputs. Firkser finished the season with just 34 receptions for 291 receiving yards and two touchdowns. All of those numbers were lower than they were in 2020, despite Jonnu Smith’s departure. He also averaged a career-low 8.6 yards per reception, and was often out-snapped by Geoff Swaim.

The Titans will continue retooling their tight end room in Firkser’s absence. Austin Hooper is a new addition, and Swaim is back via a one-year deal. General manager Jon Robinson is expected to draft a tight end in the 2022 NFL Draft. MyCole Pruitt remains an unrestricted free agent.

In four career seasons as a Titan, Firkser recorded 106 receptions, 1,107 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

