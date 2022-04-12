Report: Titans to host OT Trevor Penning on Pre-Draft Visit

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, The Tennessee Titans will host Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning on a Top 30 pre-draft visit.

Tennessee currently has the 26th overall selection in the first round. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 11, 2022

The Titans have shown a ton of interest in high-end offensive linemen throughout the pre-draft process and you can officially add Penning to that list. Tennessee previously showed interest in Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green.

The Titans have some clear needs across their offensive line. Taylor Lewan is your starting left guard, Ben Jones is your starting center, and Nate Davis is your starting right guard. The left guard and right tackle positions are up in the air. Mike Vrabel recently said that new signing JaMarco Jones may factor in at left guard. You’d hope that Dillon Radunz is a right tackle, but it’s difficult to say given how the Titans have utilized him at guard as well. Last year’s starter at right tackle was David Quessenberry, who remains an unrestricted free agent. There are holes here, and general manager Jon Robinson could use another draft selection to address them.

Penning had an unbelievable NFL Scouting Combine in every aspect. He measured in at 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds with arms longer than 34 inches. The athletic testing is where Penning really shined. He ran an ELITE 40 yard dash time of 4.89 seconds. His three-cone was also incredible at 7.25 seconds. Essentially, Penning is an excellent athlete that fits what the Titans look for in their outside zone run blocking scheme.

Penning also fits the Titans from a culture and mentality standpoint. Penning routinely plays through the whistle and isn’t afraid to do the dirty work. He was an unpopular player among prospects at the Senior Bowl due to his hard-nosed nature. Penning found himself in the middle of several fights due to his overall approach. He’s certainly a Mike Vrabel type of player.

With that said, it would be a surprise if Penning slid to 26th overall. I believe he’ll be selected somewhere between 15-22, which means the Titans would have to trade up in order to him. Remember they already don’t have a second round pick.

