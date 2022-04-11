Titans hosted Western Kentucky EDGE DeAngelo Malone on Top 30 Visit

The Tennessee Titans hosted Western Kentucky EDGE defender DeAngelo Malone on a private Top 30 visit, per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

There was some confusion regarding whether or not this would count as a “local visit” for the Titans given WKU’s close proximity, but I’ve confirmed that is NOT the case. Malone’s visit to Nashville already occurred, and it DOES count towards Tennessee’s allotted total of 30 in-person visits.

The Titans don’t have much of a need at the EDGE position, but Malone could be an intriguing target on Day 3. Malone was terrific for the Hilltoppers in 2021. He recorded 88 tackles. 8.0 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss en route to capturing Conference-USA Defensive Player of The Year honors. Malone was extremely productive throughout an illustrious five-year career at WKU. He’s an athletic quarterback hunter with terrific speed, burst and bend around the edge.

Malone had a terrific NFL Scouting Combine and Pro Day. He measured in at 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds with arms longer than 33 inches. He also put up 23 reps on the bench press (at 225 pounds). Malone saved his workout performance for his Pro Day, and he was electric as dozens of scouts watched in shock and awe. Malone ran the 40 yard dash in a blazing 4.6 seconds flat. His 10 yard split of 1.6 seconds and 20 yard split 2.69 seconds were truly elite results. Malone also leaped a 35.5 inch vertical and a broad jump greater than nine feet. Malone also ran the three-cone in 7.06 seconds, placing an appropriate bow on his impressive athletic profile. Malone’s overall RAS score of 9.03 is excellent.

Malone could be a steal on Day 3 if the Titans are interested in his services.