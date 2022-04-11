The 2022 NFL Draft is a crucial one for the Tennessee Titans. General manager Jon Robinson has done a nice job addressing some of the needs on the offensive side of the ball. The offseason additions of Robert Woods and Austin Hooper have moved the needle forward at receiver and tight end. The defense was excellent in 2021, and 10 of 11 starters are set to return on that side of the ball. The offense must continue receiving a makeover, both for the immediate, and especially for the future. Rumors have swirled regarding the possibility of Tennessee selecting a quarterback in the first round, but that would qualify as a surprise for me.

Here’s my first seven-round Titans mock draft, using The Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine.

Round 1 (No. 26 overall): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Burks fits the profile of what the Titans look for in a receiver. He’s a big and physical route runner that creates explosive plays for himself after the catch. With Woods recovering from an ACL surgery, the Titans must be careful not to repeat last year’s mistake involving Julio Jones. They must enter the season with more depth at receiver than they did last season.

Round 3 (No. 90 overall): Cade Otton, TE, Washington

The Titans have done A TON of homework on this tight end class. Just about every tight end prospect I’ve spoken with confirms they’ve heard from the Titans rather consistently throughout the process. That leads me to believe they’ll draft one in the third or fourth round. Otton fits their profile. He’s a receiving threat up the seam and can play as a strong in-line blocker. They’ll like Otton quite a bit.

Round 4 (No. 131 overall): Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota State

Major sleeper alert here. If the Titans don’t draft an offensive linemen in the first round, they’ll almost certainly take one with their next selection. I can easily see Waletzko working himself into the top-100 conversation. He’s a towering offensive tackle prospect that stands at 6-foot-8, 312 pounds with insane 36 inch (!) arms. Waletzko’s tape has big-time flashes of dominance. He’s highly experienced and the measurables are elite. He also happens to be an excellent athlete that ran a 5.03 in the 40 yard dash and leaped a 30 inch vertical jump. His athletic ability helps make him an ideal fit in Tennessee’s outside zone running scheme.

Round 4 (No. 143 overall): J.T. Woods, S, Baylor

I believe the Titans will look to draft a safety in the fourth or fifth round. Dane Cruikshank departed the franchise earlier this offseason by signing a one-year deal with the Bears. The Titans signed A.J. Moore away from the Texans, but he’s more of a special teams ace. The 6-foot-2, 195 pound Woods ran a 4.36 and leaped a 39.5 inch vertical. Woods is a big-bodied physical safety that tested well and had excellent ball production (six interceptions in 2021).

Round 5 (No. 169 overall): Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State

Should the Titans want to replace Darrynton Evans, Strong makes a ton of sense on Day 3. Strong is electric with the ball in his hands. He’s extremely dynamic in the open field and tested well at the combine. He can immediately play a role on third down in the passing game.



Round 6 (No. 204 overall): Ja’Tyre Carter, G, Southern

Carter is a small-school interior offensive linemen that has raised eyebrows throughout the process thanks to some eye-popping athletic ability. Carter posted a 34.5 inch vertical jump at his Pro Day. It’s a fantastic result at 312 pounds. He also ran the 40 yard dash in 5.02 seconds. Carter possesses the type of athletic traits you gamble on late.

Round 6 (No. 219 overall): Damarion Williams, CB, Houston

Williams played for an excellent Cougars secondary that also featured Marcus Jones. Williams played a versatile role for Houston, spending time at outside cornerback, at the nickel, and even at safety. Williams should develop into an adequate defensive back at the next level.