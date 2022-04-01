Titans work out Tennessee-Chattanooga C/G Cole Strange

According to a report from the Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy, the Tennessee Titans worked out Tennessee-Chattanooga C/G Cole Strange privately during the morning of his Pro Day. Titans offensive line coach Keith Carter was said to lead that workout.

PRO-DAY UPDATE

Fast ascending Day 2 Tennessee-Chattanooga C/G Cole Strange worked out for OL coaches from Titans, Giants, Panthers, and Giants this morning. Strange only did position drills after putting up stellar Combine numbers (5.03 40-yd, 31x BP, 10-0 BJ, 7.44 3C). pic.twitter.com/rjIXBPZNrC — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 31, 2022

Strange is a local small-school prospect that has attached a jetpack to his pre-draft stock by absolutely nailing the process. Strange took full advantage of his opportunity to participate in this year’s Senior Bowl by proving he can compete with the best players college football has to offer down in Mobile, Alabama. He was one of the big winners throughout the week-long event while showcasing his abilities to play both the guard and center positions. He’s expected to play either left guard or center in the NFL. Strange has potentially worked himself into the third-round conversation. Strange is a five-year starter that utilized the COVID exception for a sixth-year of eligibility in 2021. He’s a highly experienced blocker that appeared in 49 career games for the Mocs with 44 starts.

Strange absolutely lit up the NFL Scouting Combine as well. He was invited to Indianapolis and measured in at 6-foot-5, 307 pounds. Strange possesses 33-inch arms and hands larger than 10-inches. When the testing portion arrived, Strange dropped jaws. He ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 5.03 seconds, put up 31 reps on the bench press, vertical jumped 28-inches, leaped a broad jump of 120-inches (the top result among all participating offensive linemen), and ran the three-cone drill in 7.44 seconds.

Strange is an excellent athlete that’s an easy fit in Tennessee’s outside zone scheme that prioritizes athletic specimens across the offensive line. The Titans currently have a question mark at the left guard position. Drafting Strange in the third round would make a lot of sense.

