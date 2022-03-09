Titans sign Logan Woodside, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to one-year deals

The Titans continued to resign players on Wednesday, inking backup quarterback Logan Woodside and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to one-year deals. This follows their dead with defensive tackle Teair Tart, and of course, the big-money deal with pass rusher Harold Landy late on Tuesday night.

Westbrook-Ikhine was the second leading receiver on the team in 2021, catching 38 passes for 476 yards in his sophomore season. He filled a key depth role for the Titans, which missed Julio Jones and A.J. Brown for large stretches last season. Tennessee obviously needs more depth at the position, but they’ll start with keeping Westbrook-Ikhine in the mix.

Also returning to the mix is Logan Woodside, who has been the backup quarterback to Ryan Tannehill over the last couple of seasons. Woodside was able to stick around during training camp, beating out Matt Barkley for the backup job during the preseason. The former Toledo Rocket and San Antonio Commanders starter will once again be the frontrunner for the Titans’ backup job in 2022.

Free agency begins next week, as the negotiation period opens on March 14th at noon ET.