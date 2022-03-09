Titans sign DT Teair Tart to one-year extension

The Tennessee Titans have re-signed defensive tackle Teair Tart to a one-year contract extension, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Titans have signed DT Teair Tart to a one-year extension through 2022, per source. He started 10 games this past year and was set to be an exclusive rights free agent. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2022

Tart was set to be an exclusive rights free agent and was always expected back in Nashville for the 2022 season. This deal now confirms that. A former undrafted free agent out of Florida International, Tart took a sizable step forward as a sophomore in 2021. Tart started 10 games on Tennessee’s excellent defensive line and recorded 16 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

Tart makes an impact far larger than what the stat sheet indicates. Tart is a space-eating tackle that takes on blocks and double teams while freeing up his teammates to flow to the football and make plays. He combined with fellow undrafted free agent defensive tackle Naquan Jones to give the Titans a pair of promising young interior players. Tart is a key player on this defensive line, and general manager Jon Robinson is surely excited to have retained his services.

Free agency is opening up next week and the Titans are beginning to take care of business. They re-signed Harold Landry on Tuesday evening and now we receive the Tart news on Wednesday morning. Stay tuned to MCM for further updates.