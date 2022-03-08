Titans re-sign Harold Landry to 5-year deal

ALL RISE! Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that the Tennessee Titans have signed Harold Landry to a 5-year deal. The deal has $52.5 million in guaranteed money. There was some speculation that Landry would test the market after the Titans didn’t tag him earlier today. That is obviously not the case.

I love this. Landry is a guy that has played really well for this team during the last 4 seasons. Until this year he had very little help around him. The Titans finally got him some help and he rewarded them with 12 sacks this past regular season.

The Titans had one of the best pass rushes in the league last year. Bringing back Landry assures that the main guys will all be back next season. I can’t wait to see what the group can do with a healthy Bud Dupree.

It is also good to see a homegrown guy get paid!