Titans decline opportunity to use franchise tag on Harold Landry

By Justin Melo
Buffalo Bills v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans did NOT use the franchise tag on EDGE defender Harold Landry before Tuesday’s deadline, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Landry is now scheduled to become a free agent next week, barring an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

At 25 years of age, Landry just completed his fourth season in Tennessee after playing out the final year of his rookie contract in 2021. Landry was originally selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s been a full-time starter since 2019 and has miraculously missed just one possible game due to injury in four years. Landry has served as a model of consistency for this team.

This doesn’t mean the Titans aren’t going to keep Landry, but it certainly opens up that possibility. The Titans are strapped for cash against the salary cap, and Landry is due a sizable raise that will pay him roughly $15 million annually going forward. For what it’s worth, ESPN’s Turron Davenport is reporting the Titans still plan to re-sign Landry.

Landry was excellent all throughout 2021 while experiencing a career-best season in by recording a team-high (and personal best) 12 sacks while playing a starring role on a new-look defensive line that also included Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry and Bud Dupree. Landry was extremely consistent on a weekly basis. In addition to his impressive sack totals, Landry also recorded career-highs in total tackles (68) and solo tackles (44). Keeping this front four together should be a priority for general manager Jon Robinson.

In 57 career starts (including playoffs), Landry has recorded 275 total tackles, 35.5 sacks, nine passes deflected, three fumbles forced, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. After displaying promise as a rookie in 2019 and hitting somewhat of a third-year slump in 2021, Landry elevated his play in 2021 while qualifying for the first Pro Bowl of his career.

The Titans now have roughly a week to re-sign Landry before he hits free agency. If that happens, he’s unlikely to return to Nashville in 2022.

Should the Titans have placed the tag on Landry? Leave your opinion in the comments.

