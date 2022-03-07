Report: Packers have made “significant contract offer” to Aaron Rodgers

We should be in the last day or two of Aaron Rodgers watch. He has said that he will make a decision in time for the Green Bay Packers to make an offseason plan. I guess that means before the league year starts so they can know if he is going to play of them, wants to be traded or retire.

We saw the weekend over the report that the Titans are one of three teams in the mix for him if a trade is the route he chooses. I have no idea where the Titans’ interest actually lies. Jon Robinson is always going to do his due diligence in these types of situations. Maybe he has called the Packers. Maybe he hasn’t. We probably won’t ever know unless the Titans do end up trading for Rodgers.

This morning a report is out from ESPN that the Packers have made Rodgers a long-term contract offer “that would alter the quarterback market.” What does that mean? Who knows. My guess is that we will get that answer in the next 24-48 hours. Tomorrow is the deadline for NFL teams to tag a player. There is probably some tie-in with the Packers and Davante Adams on the whole Rodgers situation.

We will continue to monitor developments.