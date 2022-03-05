Report: Titans one of three teams with trade lined up for Aaron Rodgers

This is a massive news update and rumor. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has identified the Tennessee Titans as one of three potential destinations should he decide to depart the Packers in the coming days.

Florio goes on to claim that the Titans already have a potential deal in place with the Packers.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams — and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers. The potential moves have been arranged, essentially, with the permission of the Packers.

The destinations are believed to be exclusively in the AFC. To little surprise, the Broncos are one of them. Other viable possibilities are, we’re told, the Titans and Steelers.

To be clear, if Rodgers chooses Denver or Tennessee or Pittsburgh, the deals will fall into place quickly, both as to the trade terms and as to the contract Rodgers would sign.”

Florio is well-connected and this qualifies as a massive bombshell.

This would go against what Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel said at the NFL Scouting Combine. Robinson and Vrabel clearly backed Ryan Tannehill when asked about their quarterback. Robinson went as far as to say that he hasn’t had “any discussions with other teams.” Florio’s report obviously goes against that claim.

What are your thoughts? Rodgers is expected to make a decision within the next few days. I personally have a tough time seeing this come to fruition.