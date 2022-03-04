Report: Cowboys likely to release Amari Cooper

It has been reported this morning that the Dallas Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper before the league year starts. Cooper has a $22 million cap hit under his current contract. The Cowboys apparently aren’t eager to pay him that money.

Cooper is a stud and will have a huge market. The Tennessee Titans should be one of those teams in that market. They have talked about needing to be great around Ryan Tannehill. Giving him a second WR1 would be a good step in that direction.

Now, if you are going to pursue Cooper, you have to do something with Julio Jones. You go to him first and see if he will take a pay cut to stay. If he won’t, you designate him as a post-June 1 cut and move on.

The Titans should still be in the market for a wide receiver in the draft if they add Cooper in free agency. This is the window. Go all in, Jon!