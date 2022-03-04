2022 NFL combine winners and losers day 1

If you missed last night’s workouts, you missed a show by the available wide receivers. These guys get faster and faster every year. It is crazy to watch. Tyquan Thornton was the guy that stole the show - posting an official 40 time of 4.28. That’s fast.

The guy that I was really wanting to see what Chris Olave out of Ohio State. He’s a guy that put up some really impressive numbers in his college career. Last season he went 65/936/13. He did not disappoint. Olave posted a 4.39 official 40 time. That would look really nice lined up alongside A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. He was definitely a winner.

A guy that you have to chalk up as a loser from last night was Treylon Burks out of Arkansas. Burks is another guy that put up really impressive numbers last season - 66/1,104/11. There is no doubt he can play, but he hurt his draft stock last night with a 4.55 40. That doesn't mean he won’t be productive in the NFL, I think he will, but that knocked him out of the conversation for being the first receiver picked in this draft. Some team will probably end up getting him at a good value.

