Titans free agent spotlight: K Randy Bullock

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2022 NFL Free Agency Primer! Free agency is set to begin on March 16th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. General manager Jon Robinson will be hard at work as the 2022 iteration of the Titans will begin to take shape over the next few weeks. March 8th represents the deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

The Titans currently possess 28 free agents, including several key starters and role players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re looking at their starting kicker.

Name: Randy Bullock

Position: Kicker

Current Age: 32

Why the Titans should keep Bullock: Bullock brought some much-needed stability to Tennessee’s previously cursed kicker position. It felt like the Titans went through about 10 different kickers between Ryan Succop and Bullock. Those struggles finally ended in 2021. Bullock made 26-of-31 field goal attempts for a respectable make percentage of 83.87. He was an extremely reliable kicker that made multiple game-winning kicks. The Titans have experienced what it’s like to lack an answer at the kicker position. Now that they’ve found a reliable solution, they must hold onto him for the foreseeable future. This team can’t possibly risk landing themselves in kicker purgatory once again.

Why the Titans should let Bullock walk: Bullock has been a replacement level kicker throughout his career and the Titans must approach this offseason’s negotiations with him and his representation with extreme care. Before Bullock landed a long-term role with the Bengals, he kicked for three different teams in three years. Cincinnati decided to move on from him after he went a rather pedestrian 21-of-26 in 12 games in 2020. Bullock will likely expect a sizable raise in pay after stringing together such a consistent season. Bullock earned just a little over $1 million in 2021, per Spotrac. Bullock will try to double that this summer.

Final verdict: I think you have to at least bring Bullock back into training camp. He was too consistent to simply move on from. I do think the Titans should bring in some competition however, via an undrafted free agent. You never know when you’re going to find a diamond-in-the-rough kicker in undrafted free agency. As long as Bullock’s new contract includes little guarantees and gives Tennessee the option to move on from him, he should be back.

Prediction: Bullock returns as Tennessee’s kicker in 2022.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Bullock?