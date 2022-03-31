Titans attend QB Bailey Zappe’s Pro Day

According to a report from the Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy, Tennessee Titans Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden attended Western Kentucky’s Pro Day on Thursday. The Hilltoppers have several prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, most notably quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Big throwing session for WKU record-setting QB Bailey Zappe in front NFL execs like Eliot Wolf (Pats), Jamaal Stephenson (Vikings), & Ryan Cowden (Titans). High ceiling Day 2 EDGE DeAngelo Malone ran 4.53/4.56 (w/ wind) and 4.58/4.62 (vs. wind) at 239 lbs. pic.twitter.com/sWdUR0yXL1 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 31, 2022

Zappe experienced an incredible senior campaign in WKU’s pass-heavy offense by throwing for an astounding 5,967 yards and an unfathomable 62 touchdowns in 14 appearances. Zappe’s performances earned him the Most Valuable Player honor in the Conference USA. Zappe joined the Hilltoppers for his final season of college football after previously playing for their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zach Kittley at Houston Baptist. Kittley has since taken up the same coaching roles at Texas Tech after doing impressive work with Zappe last season. Zappe completed 475-of-686 throwing attempts (69.2%) in 2021.

Zappe has done his pre-draft stock favors by putting forth solid performances at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. Zappe measured in at 6-feet-tall and 215 pounds with hands larger than the preferred threshold of nine-inches. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.88 seconds and posted vertical and broad jumps of 30-and-109-inches respectively.

The Titans have been present for essentially every notable quarterback’s Pro Day throughout the pre-draft circuit. It signals that Tennessee is legitimately interested in drafting a quarterback in April, even if it occurs in the later rounds or via undrafted free agency.

Other performing prospects at Western Kentucky’s Pro Day intriguing EDGE defender DeAngelo Malone, who reportedly ran the 40-yard dash somewhere between 4.53 and 4.56 seconds. Malone recorded 88 tackles, 8.0 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss in 2021 en route to earning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year Honors. He’s an extremely intriguing mid-round pass rusher that blends speed with burst, quickness and overall athleticism.

