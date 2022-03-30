Titans Free Agent LB Rashaan Evans visits Falcons

According to multiple reports, Tennessee Titans free agent linebacker Rashaan Evans recently visited the Atlanta Falcons. Evans previously visited the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Free-agent linebacker and former Titans’ first round pick Rashaan Evans is visiting today with the Falcons, per source. Falcons’ HC Arthur Smith and DC Dean Pees coached him in Tennessee with the Titans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

Atlanta could be looking for a new starting linebacker. They lost breakout linebacker Foyesade Oluokun in free agency, who signed a lucrative contract with the Jaguars. The Falcons are obviously extremely familiar with Evans. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spent the first three seasons of Evans’ professional career on Tennessee’s staff, first as their tight end coach, and later as the offensive coordinator. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is perhaps even more familiar with Evans, having served as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator for two seasons. Evans was a starting linebacker for both of those campaigns.

Evans has always been expected to depart the Titans in free agency, and it’s really just a matter of when. Titans general manager Jon Robinson traded up in the 2018 NFL Draft in order to select Evans with the 22nd overall pick. Evans’ career started rather promising in Tennessee. His instincts, play speed and overall abilities quickly got him on the field, but his role greatly diminished over the years as inconsistent play began to rear its ugly head. Evans was never a very good player in coverage, a fact that kept him on the field more often than not in 2021. Evans was a healthy scratch in Tennessee’s playoff loss as the likes of David Long Jr. and Zach Cunningham took over the starting gigs at linebacker. Cunningham and Long are returning in 2022, making Evans especially expendable. Third-round sophomore Monty Rice is also in the mix for playing time.

In four career seasons as a Titan, Evans recorded 286 total tackles, eight passes deflected, three sacks, and two interceptions.

We’ll update when Evans officially selects his next destination. Stay tuned to MCM for more details.