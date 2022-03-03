Jon Robinson gets emotional discussing 2021 Titans season

You know that meme, “One of us! One of us!”? That is what I felt when watching the Jon Robinson clip circulating Twitter yesterday where he got emotional when reflecting on the Tennessee Titans 2021 season:

Want to know how much winning means to @Titans GM Jon Robinson? Watch this.



He teared up and paused for over 20 seconds when asked what he could have done better in 2021.



He said the trust of #Titans ownership and the fans means a lot to him. pic.twitter.com/3bl4xkPxAG — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) March 2, 2022

I have been more critical of Robinson than most people. There have been some big misses, but overall he has done a great job of building this team - especially when you consider what the roster looked like when he got here. The one thing no one can question about Robinson is his commitment to building a winner here.

It has to be especially tough when you consider how it looked like things had come together for this team in the playoffs. We spent the whole season talking about how great it was going to be when everyone was on the field and healthy. The Titans got that in the playoffs and it didn’t work out.

Windows are so short in this league. The Titans had everything come together like they planned and weren’t able to get over the hump. That was tough on us as fans. You can see here that it was even tougher for the guy who had put the plan together.

I loved seeing this from him!