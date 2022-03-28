Titans head coach Mike Vrabel offers clarity on the team’s offensive line situation

Tennessee Titans head coach met with members at the media during Monday’s annual NFL ownership meetings. Vrabel touched on a variety of intriguing topics, including the exciting acquisitions of wide receiver Robert Woods and tight end Austin Hooper. Vrabel was candid and informative. We’ve swiftly identified the most intriguing talking point that caused our ears to perk up.

Clarity on the offensive line?

This qualified as the most intriguing and notable nugget in my mind. Vrabel discussed the addition of versatile offensive linemen JaMarco Jones, who the Titans signed on the opening day of free agency. It was clear that general manager Robinson had previously identified Jones as a key target and Vrabel’s comments on Monday delivered clarity. “I’ve known JaMarco since he was 16 years old growing up in Chicago,” Vrabel said. Vrabel actually discussed recruiting Jones to Ohio State, which reveals the nature of their longstanding relationship. “This is a player that we feel like has his best football ahead of him,” Vrabel continued. “We evaluated him against some good opponents this year. He played left guard against the New Orleans Saints. We’re hoping he can start there and be our left guard.”

@Titans HC Mike Vrabel has a long history with lineman @jjones_74 — he recruited him to @OhioStateFB.

It’s particularly interesting because Titans fans are having difficulty figuring out the configuration of the offensive line going forward. Taylor Lewan is your left tackle, Ben Jones is your center and Nate Davis is your right guard. The release of Rodger Saffold created a hole at left guard and starting right tackle David Quessenberry remains a free agent, and is not expected to return to Tennessee at this point (and if he does, it shouldn’t be in a starting role). Question marks surrounding Dillon Radunz’s position has led to more confusion, but Vrabel may have offered clarity.

Should the team potentially view Jones as an internal candidate to start at the left guard position, it could mean Radunz is currently the favorite to man the right tackle position. It’s the position he was drafted to play following the Isaiah Wilson debacle, but Radunz surprisingly spent a lot of time practicing at the guard positions throughout his rookie campaign despite never playing there collegiately.

The 2022 NFL Draft could change things. The Titans have shown interest in several first-round talents, including Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green, Northern Iowa right tackle Trevor Penning, and Boston College guard Zion Johnson. Should the Titans draft one of these players, it will directly impact the left guard/right tackle spots. But for now, it seems Jones as viewed as the team’s starting left guard, and that should mean Radunz is the right tackle.

