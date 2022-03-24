Ex-Titans LB Jayon Brown signs with Raiders

According to multiple reports, Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown has signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders later confirmed those reports via their official social media pages.

We have signed unrestricted free agent LB Jayon Brown. pic.twitter.com/2QFRXdavhY — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 24, 2022

Brown was always expected to depart the Titans in free agency, and that expectation has now officially come to fruition. The 155th selection in the fifth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Brown quickly hit the ground running despite his Day 3 designation. His instincts, play speed and abilities in coverage quickly helped him earn a starting job in Tennessee. Brown was one of the best Day 3 selections general manager Jon Robinson has ever made, and turned out to be one of the better fifth-round picks in his draft class.

Brown’s first three seasons in Tennessee were especially spectacular, but injuries and inconsistent play unfortunately hampered his fourth and fifth seasons. Brown returned to the Titans in 2021 on a one-year, prove-it deal following the completion of his four-year rookie contract. Brown saw his snaps dwindle as the likes of David Long Jr., Zach Cunningham, and even safety Dane Cruikshank began playing over him. Brown typically served as Tennessee’s designated coverage linebacker, but defensive coordinator Shane Bowen began using Cruikshank in that role down the stretch.

In five career seasons as a Titan, Brown recorded 351 total tackles, 28 passes deflected, 18 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions and four fumbles forced while scoring one defensive touchdown.

Vegas should serve as a good destination for Brown to hopefully get his career back on track. Playing in the absolutely loaded AFC West division means the Raiders can certainly use the services of a coverage linebacker. Vegas’ defense will likely spend a ton of time in nickel and dime defensive looks as they prepare to battle against the pass-happy Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

The MCM community wishes Brown nothing but the best in his next journey.