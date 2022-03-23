3 takeaways from new Titans WR Robert Woods’ introductory press conference

The Tennessee Titans officially announced the trade that saw them acquire wide receiver Robert Woods from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Woods met with the media on Wednesday and we have three takeaways from his introductory press conference.

He has a background with offensive coordinator Todd Downing and wide receivers coach Rob Moore

Before Woods rose to prominence with the Rams, he spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Woods was coached in Buffalo by Titans receivers coach Rob Moore during the 2014 season. Also, current Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing served as the quarterbacks coach in Buffalo that season. Furthermore, current senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz was the defensive coordinator at Buffalo in 2014. That gives Woods a TON of familiarity with Tennessee’s coaching staff, and it’s especially helpful for Downing and Moore, who are the two coaches that will be tasked to get the most out of Woods on a daily basis. Coaches love familiarity. It should help all parties going forward.

He spoke to former teammates about joining the Titans, including Josh Reynolds and Rodger Saffold

The Rams allowed Woods to essentially hand-pick his next destination. Once he begun thinking about the Titans, who had a need at the receiver position and run a scheme similar to what he encountered in Los Angeles, Woods began reaching out to former Rams teammates who had since joined the Titans. That list included Rodger Saffold and Josh Reynolds. Although neither Saffold or Reynolds remain with the Titans today, it sounds like they had great things to say about Woods joining the organization.

He’s excited to form a fearsome duo with A.J. Brown

General manager Jon Robinson attempted to pair Brown with Julio Jones a year ago, but Jones’ persistent injury issues kept that pairing from truly having the desired impact. Woods is essentially Brown’s new running mate, and he’s extremely familiar with Brown’s skill set. “I’ve been watching him since he first entered the league,” Woods said. “He’s a dynamic receiver that’s made it to the Pro Bowl. He’s a strong receiver that can make guys miss. Defenders definitely don’t want to tackle him in the open field.”

