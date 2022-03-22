Titans general manager Jon Robinson attends Texas A&M’s Pro Day

According to multiple reports, Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson attended Texas A&M’s Pro Day on Tuesday afternoon. It qualifies as notable, the Aggies have several prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, most notably offensive guard Kenyon Green.

Jon Robinson and Joe Philbin watching on as Kenyon Green finishes up here at Texas A&M Pro Day pic.twitter.com/ANMQkFDta9 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 22, 2022

Other performing prospects included running back Isaiah Spiller, defensive linemen DeMarvin Leal, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, and defensive back Leon O’Neal. Robinson certainly kept his eyes on all of these prospects, but was most likely in attendance to observe offensive guard Green, who is largely considered a first-round prospect in April’s draft. Green participated in drills and ran a 5.25 in the 40-yard dash. Green was a participant at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he measured in at 6-foot-4 and 323 pounds with arms longer than 34-inches. He recorded a 26-inch vertical and put up 20 reps on the bench press.

40 times at Texas A&M’s Pro Day per the scouts:



DeMarvin Leal - 5.04

Leon O'Neal - 4.70

Isaiah Spiller - 4.63

Kenyon Green - 5.25

Jalen Wydermyer - 5.03 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 22, 2022

Green has 35-plus starts to his name and enters the NFL is an extremely experienced player. He’s an absolute mauler in the run game and is athletic enough on tape to thrive in Tennessee’s outside zone system. Robinson has done quite a bit of work on offensive linemen in recent days, potentially tipping his hand that Tennessee may be interested in going that route in the first round. Robinson watched Trevor Penning on Monday before flying out to watch Green. Should the Titans draft Green, he would be a plug-and-play starter at left guard following Rodger Saffold’s release.

The Titans could also draft a tight end, but Robinson surely didn’t like what he saw from Wydermyer, who showcased an overall lack of athleticism. Wydermyer’s testing results were downright poor, and he may no longer get drafted as a result.

Apparently the vertical originally reported was actually a full foot worse for Jalen Wydermyer, which drops his RAS (with unofficial times and splits projected) from really bad to even worse. pic.twitter.com/HL1hBYHKht — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 22, 2022

