Titans general manager Jon Robinson attends OT Trevor Penning’s Pro Day

According to multiple reports, Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson attended Northern Iowa’s Pro Day on Monday afternoon. It qualifies as notable, because Robinson was allegedly just one of two general managers in attendance. Washington Commanders decision maker Martin Mayhew joined Robinson as the two GM’s in attendance.

Titans and Washington general managers at Northern Iowa Pro Day - Trevor Penning did 29 reps of 225 pounds and will do positional drills @TPenning58 @WME_Sports @JimNagy_SB @jvanfulpen — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 21, 2022

Robinson was undeniably there to watch offensive tackle prospect Trevor Penning, who is largely considered a first-round prospect in April’s draft. Penning reportedly went through position drills and put up 25 reps on the bench press. Penning had an excellent combine. He measured in at 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds with arms longer than 34-inches. Penning became even more impressive when the testing process began. The athletic blindside protector ran the 40-yard dash in 4.89 seconds with 1.71 20-yard split and 7.25 in the three-cone. These borderline unrealistic results helped Penning score a near-perfect RAS score of 9.96, which ranked sixth out of 1,146 offensive tackle prospects from 1987 to 2022.

It’s even more notable when taking into consideration that Tennessee sent quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara to Pittsburgh’s Pro Day in order to watch Kenny Pickett on the same Monday. Robinson decided to observe Penning as opposed to Pickett.

The Titans could look to draft an offensive tackle with the 26th overall selection. Robinson has addressed the wide receiver and tight end positions by trading for Robert Woods and signing Austin Hooper in recent days. Both positions require more TLC via the draft, but Robinson has done a quality job leaving his first-round options open. The Titans could conceivably draft a receiver, tight end, offensive tackle or guard in the first round. Should Penning be available, he’ll undeniably appear on their shortlist of potential options. Last year’s starting right tackle David Quessenberry remains an unrestricted free agent. As things stand, it’s unclear if Dillon Radunz or new free agent signing JaMarco Jones would be in line to start at right tackle. Furthermore, starting left tackle Taylor Lewan won’t be around forever.

Robinson is going to draft at least two offensive linemen in April (mark my words). He’s clearly interested in Penning.

Stay tuned to MCM.