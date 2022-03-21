Titans QB coach Pat O’Hara attends Kenny Pickett’s Pro Day

According to a report from Aditi Kinkhabwala, Tennessee Titans quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara attended Pittsburgh’s Pro Day on Monday afternoon. O’Hara was undeniably in attendance to watch NFL draft prospect Kenny Pickett.

The Titans are unlikely to draft a quarterback in the first round, but never say never. Tennessee is appropriately preparing themselves for all outcomes and scenarios, and Pickett is a prospect worth further observing.

A four-year starter, Pickett leaves Pittsburgh as the school’s all-time leading passer. He experienced a meteoric rise through the ranks in 2021 by posting career-highs in completion percentage (67.2%), passing yards (4,319) and touchdowns (42). Pickett would be the clear-cut QB1 on every team’s board if not for historically small hands. The NFL threshold typically requires a quarterback to possess nine-inch-plus hands, and Pickett falls well below that mark. It could potentially lead to a draft-day slide that places him within Tennessee’s striking distance at 26th overall. Ryan Tannehill’s future beyond 2022 hangs in the balance given his recent performances and contract status, so the Titans should legitimately consider drafting a quarterback if they fall in love with the prospect.

Pickett is a good athlete that possesses enough mobility to extend the pocket. It’s an asset worth mentioning in today’s pass-happy league that places emphasis on quarterbacks that can create plays off-script. Pickett isn’t extraordinary in this area, but he’s certainly capable.

O’Hara’s attendance signals that Tennessee is at least intrigued by Pickett. Stay tuned to MCM.