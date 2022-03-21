Matt Ryan traded to the Colts

Well, the Indianapolis Colts finally have a quarterback. It is being reported by everyone that the Atlanta Falcons are sending Matt Ryan to the Colts for a third-round pick in this year’s draft. The Colts are certainly better with Ryan than they were with Wentz, but the Titans are still ahead of the after signing Austin Hooper and trading for Robert Woods.

This has been the craziest offseason ever with all of the quarterbacks that have been traded. We probably won’t see anything like it for a very long time. It would have been great if any of it would have resulted in a better QB leaving the AFC for the NFC. We haven’t seen that.

There is a lot of buzz out there now that the next domino to fall is Marcus Mariota to the Falcons. That feels like a bold (is bold the right word?) choice for Arthur Smith after seeing Mariota unable to stay healthy here. I guess Art really likes Marcus.