3/2/22: Titans meet with several receivers and tight ends at NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway and the Tennessee Titans are attempting to identify some future Titans at the star-studded annual event. The combine serves as one of several crucial events throughout the pre-draft process. The week-long process allows for teams to get up close and personal with the prospects via on-field testing and off-field, private formal and informal interviews that could run beyond 60 minutes.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel spoke at length throughout the day regarding what they’re looking for in NFL draft prospects. Robinson also discussed the futures of impending unrestricted free agents Ben Jones and Harold Landry. Robinson indicated he would like to retain the services of both players, but free agency remains an unpredictable process.

Some of the more interesting news to come out of Wednesday’s combine festivities was in regards to the type of prospects the Titans set up interviews with. According to our ever-busy Twitter timeline, the Titans have scheduled interviews with a plethora of wide receivers and tight ends. That list includes Penn State WR Jahan Dotson, Ohio State WR Chris Olave, Alabama WR John Metchie III, Colorado State TE Trey McBride, Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert, Washington TE Cade Otton, Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer, Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, UCLA TE Greg Dulcich and Virginia TE Jelani Woods, to name a few.

It’s refreshing to see the Titans doing their homework on so many receivers and tight ends throughout the process. Both position rooms need an injection of talent and depth. At receiver, a capable third-pass catcher is especially needed as the aging Julio Jones continues to struggle with injury. At tight end, the Titans probably need to add at least two capable starters after they received very little production from the likes of Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim in 2021.

Tennessee’s early meeting schedule at the combine indicates they realize how much help they need at the receiver and tight end positions. Do you agree? Leave your opinion in the comments.