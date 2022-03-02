Titans free agent spotlight: RB D’Onta Foreman

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2022 NFL Free Agency Primer! Free agency is set to begin on March 16th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then. General manager Jon Robinson will be hard at work as the 2022 iteration of the Titans will begin to take shape over the next few weeks. March 8th represents the deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

The Titans currently possess 28 free agents, including several key starters and role players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each free agent and provide arguments for why the Titans should, or shouldn’t re-sign that player. We’ll also offer our final verdict and a prediction to go along with our analysis.

Today, we’re looking at a surprisingly effective running back.

Name: D’Onta Foreman

Position: Running back

Current Age: 25

Why the Titans should keep Foreman: Foreman did a shockingly excellent job filling in for the injured Derrick Henry. Henry’s injury was catastrophic to Tennessee’s offense, and the Titans went through a few ball-carriers while searching for an effective replacement. Adrian Peterson, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard were a part of the solution, but Foreman is the ball-carrier that truly stood out and ran away with the job. Foreman accumulated 566 rushing yards while averaging a respectable 4.3 yards per carry in nine regular season appearances. Foreman proved more than capable of being Henry’s backup going forward.

Why the Titans should let Foreman walk: Henry is obviously Tennessee’s bell-cow and the Titans don’t need to invest in an RB2. The Titans appreciate how Foreman carried the load in Henry’s absence, but the Titans will return to a Henry-based attack in 2022. Foreman may expect a raise in pay following his 2021 campaign, and Tennessee may not be willing to offer what he now believes he’s worth.

Final verdict: This is difficult. I lean towards re-signing Foreman if the price is right. He obviously fits this offense like a glove and has a high understanding of the system in place. I actually don’t think Foreman will be that expensive. He’s a replacement level player at a position that doesn’t typically attract much interest on the open market.

Prediction: Foreman returns as Tennessee’s backup in 2022.

What are your thoughts? Should the Titans re-sign Foreman? Leave your opinion in the comments.