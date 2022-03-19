BREAKING: Titans trade for Rams WR Robert Woods

BOMBSHELL! According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have acquired Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods in exchange for a sixth-round selection in 2023.

Compensation update: Titans are trading a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Rams for Robert Woods, per source. https://t.co/d3OHzPchnr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

Wow. The compensation (or lack thereof) makes this move an absolute steal for the Titans. Those of you who were complaining about a lack of activity from general manager Jon Robinson should probably feel satisfied now. The Titans desperately needed a receiver after releasing Julio Jones and now they’ve landed a big-time starter.

Woods is an excellent fit for this offense. He’s spent the previous few seasons playing in a similar offense and system in Los Angeles. He’s an excellent run blocker that Sean McVay routinely asked to do some heavy lifting in the running game. He should slot in perfectly opposite A.J. Brown.

The soon-to-be-30-year-old Woods suffered a torn ACL in early November, but should be ready to go for September. Titans fans may worry about trading for another receiver with injury issues (ala Julio Jones), but ACL’s aren’t the career-ender they used to be. Jones’ hamstrings were far more concerning than Woods’ ACL, which was a clean break. Prior to his injury, Woods had 45 catches and 556 yards to go with five touchdowns in nine games played.

This offense supporting cast looked relatively weak a few days ago, but the acquisitions of Woods and Austin Hooper have changed everything. Tennessee should now draft another wide receiver and an offensive linemen or two in April.

This is huge!