Titans agree to terms with Buster Skrine, Jordan Wilkins

The Titans made a handful of moves this afternoon, most notably signing tight end Austin Hooper. Jon Robinson wasn’t done, however, making a couple of key depth additions.

Tennessee brought back a couple of familiar faces, signing cornerback Buster Skrine and running back Jordan Wilkins.

Wilkins, a former draft pick of the Colts, joined the Titans via the practice squad last December. The Ole Miss product has 951 career rushing yards and four touchdowns.

With Darrynton Evans and D’Onta Foreman no longer on the team, Wilkins will obviously factor into the RB2 equation behind Derrick Henry.

Buster Skrine also returns to the team after providing solid depth late last season. Skrine signed with Tennessee in late November, tallying 17 tackles, one pick and three passes defensed.

The veteran cornerback will be going into his 12th season in the NFL.

The addition of Skrine provides the Titans with some insurance just one day after the team released Jackrabbit Jenkins. Second-year player Caleb Farley will take his place in the starting lineup, assuming he can work back from a torn ACL last season.