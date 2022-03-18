Austin Hooper agrees to terms with Titans

Geoff Swaim is no longer TE1!! Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with free agent tight end Austin Hooper on a one-year $6 million contract. The Cleveland Browns released Hooper earlier this offseason. He is a HUGE upgrade over what the Titans had at tight end last season.

Hooper gives the Titans what they really want at tight end - a guy that can catch passes and block. They won’t be tipping what play they are about to run when he is on the field. That’s a step up from last season.

Hooper will turn 28 during the 2022 season. In his career he has 298 catches for 3,024 yards and 23 touchdowns. He spent the last two years with the Browns after spending this first four years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. He was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.