What would the Colts adding Matt Ryan do to AFC South odds?

The Tennessee Titans are currently the +100 to win the AFC South, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Indianapolis Colts are +150. Will that flip if the Colts trade for a Matt Ryan?

That seems to be a real possibility if the Atlanta Falcons end up landing Deshaun Watson. The Watson sweepstakes is reportedly down to the Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

The Texans are just the worst franchise in sports. Last year they paid Watson a billion dollars* to not do anything because they weren’t able to trade him. Now they are possibly going to help a team in the division get better with the trade. Great job, guys!

The only good part here is that any advantage the Colts end up getting with Ryan will be short-lived because he will be 37 when the year starts and they are already down a first-round draft pick this year with the Carson Wentz deal.

*Not the actual number