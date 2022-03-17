Titans restructure Zach Cunningham’s contract

Field Yates reported this morning that the Tennessee Titans have restructured Zach Cunningham’s contract. The restructure clears $6.45 million in cap space. Jon Robinson will hopefully use this money to sign an offensive playmaker or two.

There were some people who expected Cunningham to get cut because of his cap number. I didn’t think that was ever on the table. He is a really good player that fits really nicely in their defense. Cunningham and David Long make a really good inside linebacking group. This defense is going to be fun to watch in 2022.

Cunningham came to the Titans towards the end of the 2021 season after the Houston Texans cut him. The Texans are such a terribly run organization, and we really appreciate them moving on from Cunningham.

The Texans drafted Cunningham in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Vanderbilt. He led the NFL in tackles in 2020.