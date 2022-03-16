Austin Hooper released by Cleveland Browns

Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are releasing tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper hits the market now and the Browns get additional savings in June. Cleveland has been rumored to be in on Deshaun Watson. They will need some cap space to make it happen.

Hooper is a guy that should be of interest to the Tennessee Titans. They still have a lot of work to do on their tight end room. Hooper would be a fantastic addition, but I don’t know that they will be willing to pay the money that he could get from another team.

Hooper was a third round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. Over the course of his career he has 298 catches for 3,024 yards and 23 touchdowns. I know those aren’t quite Geoff Swaim numbers*, but they aren’t too shabby. If the Titans really are committed to “being great” around Ryan Tannehill, they should take a long look here.

*Sarcasm