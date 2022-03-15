D’Onta Foreman signs with the Carolina Panthers

D’Onta Foreman has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers. His deal will reportedly pay him $2 million dollars in 2022. It does suck that he won’t be back here. He was really good for this team while Derrick Henry was out.

With that being said, this isn’t the end of the world. Like I said, Foreman was good for this team, but they found him on the street in the middle of the season. There are plenty of guys out there that can give similar production to what Foreman gave for less than $2 million.

It would be interesting to know what the Tennessee Titans offered him - if anything. There is a chance the Titans offered him something similar and he thought he had a better chance of getting playing time with the Panthers. They have Christian McCaffery, but there have been rumors about him getting traded swirling around. He also gets hurt every single year.

I am happy that Foreman got a contract and will be rooting for him, as long as he isn’t playing against the Titans, because of what he did here.