Titans awarded with two compensatory selections in 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL finally released information regarding 2022 draft compensatory selections, and the Tennessee Titans have been awarded with two extra picks, one in the fourth-round (143rd overall), and one in the sixth-round (219th overall).

NFL’s 2022 compensatory draft picks: pic.twitter.com/63A2hcjufR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

The formula was graded by free agency gains and losses. Not every free agent is factored into the equation, but the NFL released that information, too. In the Titans’ case, they were credited with losing Jadeveon Clowney, Corey Davis, Jonnu Smith, Daquan Jones and Desmond King a year ago. They were credited with signing Bud Dupree, Denico Autry and Kendall Lamm. The likes of Clowney, Davis and Smith especially signed extremely sizable and lucrative contracts elsewhere. This was enough to gain the Titans two extra selections via the fourth-and-sixth-round-picks they’ve now been officially awarded with.

The Titans were awarded with a single compensatory selection last season via a third-round pick which was used to select Washington defensive back Elijah Molden. Let’s hope Robinson replicates that success this time around.

Robinson has previously drafted several impressive players in the fourth and sixth rounds respectively, including safety Amani Hooker and inside linebacker David Jong Jr., both of which were defensive starters in 2021. Robinson could surely use a repeat of that success in 2022.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Paradise, Nevada from April 28-30, 2022.