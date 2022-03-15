Titans release Janoris Jenkins

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Tennessee Titans are relating CB Jackrabbit Jenkins. This is a move that we have all expected to happen for some time now. It saves the team almost $7 million against the salary cap.

There was just no way they were going to keep Jenkins around at his cap number even though he did play better as the season went on last year.

The Titans will need to address depth at the corner position at some point. They have some good players at the position - Kristian Fulton took a big step forward last year. Elijah Molder proved to be a good nickel guy.

Caleb Farley is going to be the guy that will determine just how good the group can be. He is coming off an ACL tear, but if he can play up to his ability they will be in good shape.

They have some decent depth guys behind that group, but you can never have enough talent at that position.