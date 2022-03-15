NFL free agency day one recap; Day two rumors and news

[UPDATE 9:22 AM] - Titans cut Janoris Jenkins and Jaguars release Myles Jack.

So the Tennessee Titans were quiet on day one of the 2022 NFL free agency negotiating period. They did re-sign Geoff Swaim (for too much money) and Ben Jones. They added depth along the offensive line with Jamarco Jones. The Titans are a team that is up against the salary cap. I doubt we see any huge moves this year.

The team that made the most noise on the opening day of the negotiating period was the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nobody is better at winning in March than the Jags. Yesterday they signed Christian Kirk, Brandon Scherff, Evan Engram, and Zay Jones. They are certainly trying to build around their young quarterback. Are they doing it in an intelligent way? Of course not. They are the Jaguars.

It was also reported yesterday that the Indianapolis Colts inquired about trading for Deshaun Watson. The Houston Texans turned them down. I love it. Get him out of the division.

We will continue to see the moves roll in today. Stay tuned here for all of the updates.